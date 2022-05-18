Cañon City police are seeking the public's help in finding a teenage girl who went missing Monday.

In a Facebook post, police said 15-year-old Kaydence Mize was last seen about 2 p.m. Monday on the 900 block of Main Street in Cañon City.

Police released a photo of Kaydence without a description.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-276-5600.

"Please help us get this young lady home by reporting any information to the Cañon City Police Department," the department's Facebook post said.

