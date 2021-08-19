Cañon City police are looking for an unidentified person of interest in a Wednesday shooting in the west part of the city

Officers first responded to reports of shots being fired in the 400 block of Water Street, near Centennial and Veterans parks, at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Around ten minutes later, police found out that someone had just showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, but officers on scene couldn’t find anyone they suspected of a shooting or who said they’d witnessed one.

Police said they won’t identify the 18-year-old victim in the shooting, who didn’t have life-threatening injuries but was flown to a Colorado Springs hospital for treatment, but said they have a person of interest in the incident who isn’t yet in custody.

Police asked that anyone with information into the incident contact the Cañon City Police Department at 719-276-5600, or the Fremont County Crime Stoppers at 719-275-7867.