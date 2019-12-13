A 19-year-old man is being sought by Cañon City police on suspicion of sexual assault on a child, a news release said Friday.

Connor McCain, a recent Cañon City High School graduate, was accused in a Safe2Tell tip Sunday of having a sexual relationship with a middle school-age girl, police said. Detectives interviewed both the girl and McCain, and later issued an arrest warrant for sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation, a news release read.

April, McCain signed a letter of intent with the Adams State University football team, according to the Cañon City Daily Record. The Daily Record reported that the teen was a two-year varsity starter at Cañon City High School. 

