Cañon City police investigated a report of hazing during high school varsity football team dinners but found no criminal wrongdoing, officers said.
After a student-athlete came forward about hazing in the Cañon City Tigers varsity football team, Fremont RE-1 school district officials brought in police to investigate an initiation ritual taking place at team dinners, the agency said.
On Wednesday, after interviews with several varsity players as well as victims, police said that while the ritual met the state high school activities association definition of hazing, they didn’t have enough evidence to build a case that students had violated state laws.
Police also said they hadn’t found evidence that coaches or other staff had been involved or knew about the hazing, but that most of the team had been at the dinner the ritual happened at.
Police added that they’ve closed their investigation into the incidents.
The investigation comes in the wake of Falcon High School’s varsity football team in Colorado Springs postponing their season and suspending their head coach after a hazing incident sources told The Gazette may have been sexual in nature.
Falcon, which named a new head coach after finding some team staff, players, and parents knew about the hazing and didn’t say anything about it, is set to resume its season on Friday against Liberty High School.