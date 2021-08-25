Cañon City police have identified a suspect in the Aug. 18 shooting that left one teenager injured.
Police said they’re looking for a 15-year-old teenage boy who isn’t a Fremont County resident. However, because their suspect is underage, police said they wouldn’t release his name.
Authorities are seeking their suspect on a no-bond warrant for attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and other charges related to unlawfully possessing and using a deadly weapon.
Police responded to the 400 block of Water Street at around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 on a report of shots being fired, but couldn't find any witnesses. Around ten minutes later, police learned that someone had just arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
The victim in the shooting, who police haven’t identified, was stabilized and eventually flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs for treatment.