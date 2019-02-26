After a weeklong public vote, Cañon City lost to Searcy, Ark., in the battle to appear on the Hulu reality TV series “Small Business Revolution — Main Street” and get a $500,000 grant to revitalize six of the town's small businesses.
Cañon City, a town of about 16,500 people, was one of six finalists. The competition was narrowed to the top 20 towns after nearly 12,000 nominations poured in, the show’s website says.
The winner, to appear in the show’s fourth season, was announced Tuesday. Searcy is a town of nearly 24,000 people just northeast of Little Rock.
"The Small Business Revolution is on a mission to revitalize small towns, one small business at a time,” the show's website says. "Each season, America chooses the town, we choose the small businesses, and Deluxe and a host of celebrity experts give them the makeover of a lifetime — all on our quest to put Main Street back on the map.”
For more information about the reality series, visit deluxe.com/small-business-revolution.