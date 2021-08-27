Almost 80 pilots from around the country will bring their big, colorful and oddly-shaped balloons to this year's free Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off.
Here's what attendees need to know. Go online for more information: coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com.
When: Sept. 4-6
Location: Memorial Park, 1705 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
Morning schedule: Park opens at 5:30 a.m. Saturday through Monday; beer/mimosa garden opens, 6:45 a.m.; balloons lift off, 7 a.m.; remote control balloon display, 8:30 a.m.; taekwondo exhibit, 8:30 a.m. Saturday; U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue skydivers, 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday; Team USA welcome home, 6:30 a.m. Monday; live music, 8:30 a.m. Monday
Afternoon schedule: Park opens at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Battle of the Bands, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; beer/mimosa garden opens, 4 p.m.; aerial acrobats show, 4:30-8:30 p.m.; remote control balloon display, 6 p.m.; live music, 6 p.m.; Balloon Glow, 7 p.m.; live music, 8:30-9:30 p.m.
Temporary road closures from 5-9:30 a.m. Saturday through Monday and 3-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: East Pikes Peak Avenue between South Hancock Avenue and North Union Avenue; North Union Boulevard between East Pikes Peak Avenue and Airport Road; South Hancock Avenue between East Pikes Peak Avenue and Costilla Street; all streets and alleys running north to south between East Kiowa Street and East Pikes Peak Avenue from South Hancock Avenue to North Union Boulevard; East Cucharras Street and East Vermijo Avenue between South Cedar Street and South Hancock Avenue
Parking: Four parking lots will be available: Lot A at Union Boulevard and Airport Road; Lot B on Prospect Lake Drive; Lot H at Colorado and Hancock avenues; Lot L at Prospect Lake Drive and Eastlake Boulevard; $5-$10
Handicap parking: Inside Memorial Park on a first-come, first-served basis, accessed by the entrance at South Parkside Drive and South Union Boulevard and East Pikes Peak Avenue and South Union Boulevard; free
Bike parking: Bike valet tent on Farragut Avenue on east side of the tennis courts; free
Balloon rides: 6 a.m. Saturday through Monday, $295, reservations required; rainbowryders.com/festivals/labor-day-liftoff