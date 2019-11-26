JAMES MASON.JPG

James Mason, 29. Photo courtesy of Fountain Police Department. 

Two shoppers at a Fountain liquor store wrestled a suspected robber to the ground and held him until officers arrived, Fountain police said Tuesday. 

Police said about 6:45 p.m. Monday, a man demanded cash from a clerk at High Spirits Liquor, 301 S. Santa Fe Avenue, claiming he had a weapon. Two customers saw the man threaten the cashier, and intervened, holding him down until officers arrived seconds later, police said. 

The suspect was identified by police as 29-year-old James Mason. He was held at the El Paso County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail on suspicion of aggravated robbery, menacing and theft, police said.

