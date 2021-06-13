Buy a taco at a popular food truck in the heart of Colorado Springs’ Latino community and get a COVID vaccine.
That’s the premise behind a pop-up mobile vaccination clinic that will be held 6-10 p.m. Sunday night at 275 S. Academy Blvd.
The vaccination site, presented by Colorado Community Health Alliance, will be located right next to the Lonchera Los Vela taco truck, which organizer Julissa Sota said is “super popular” among Latino residents.
The vaccination clinic is a pilot program to test the reception from Spanish-speaking residents, who continue to show hesitancy in getting inoculated.
Of the 299,906 people ages 12 and above who have been vaccinated in El Paso County, 7% are Hispanic, according to statistics from El Paso County Public Health and Environment.
By positioning the clinic next to the food destination in southeast Colorado Springs, organizers hope more Latino people will be willing to get vaccinated.
New immigrants in El Paso, Park and Teller counties are “extremely afraid to be vaccinated,” Soto said, citing their immigration status in the United States as one reason.
Also, pop-up clinics in neighborhoods normally are held during the day on weekdays, she said.
“Members of my community have two, three jobs,” she said, “and the 8 a.m.-5 p.m. does not work for them.”
Spanish-speaking residents requested a night vaccination clinic, Soto said.
“Now, that’s what I call ‘equity’ — we are meeting the community where they are at.”