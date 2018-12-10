The Bustang takes its maiden voyage in Colorado Springs on June 4, 2015.
A state-run bus service is adding a link that will give Colorado Springs riders and others another way to travel in southern Colorado.
Monday, the Bustang will extend its Lamar-to-Pueblo route to reach Colorado Springs, the Colorado Department of Transportation reports.
The route, which also stops in Las Animas and La Junta, will extend from the Pueblo Transit Center to the South Tejon Street Park-n-Ride near Nevada Avenue. Buses will arrive at the parking lot at 1:30 p.m. and leave at 2:15 p.m. weekdays, except holidays, the Bustang website says.
Another Bustang route in southern Colorado ferries riders from Alamosa to the Pueblo Transit Center, with stops in Salida and Cañon City.
Once in Colorado Springs, northbound passengers can catch the Bustang to Denver’s Union Station, where they can take the service west on Interstate 70 to Grand Junction or north on Interstate 25 to Fort Collins. Riders also can use Regional Transportation District service to get to Boulder and other parts of the Denver metro area.
“This is a natural and much-needed connection for southern Colorado to have,” said David Krutsinger, CDOT director of transit and rail. “By linking Pueblo to Colorado Springs, it’ll close a vital gap and give passengers a lot more options to travel around the state.”
For more information on routes, schedules and tickets, visit ridebustang.com.