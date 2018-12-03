cop lights.jpg

A business in east Colorado Springs was robbed at gunpoint Sunday about 7:30 p.m., then fled of foot from the 1400 block of North Academy Boulevard.

The robber demanded cash and cigarettes from the store employee, who was uninjured.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, 5-foot-2, thin build, wearing a tan and blue hooded jacket, dark pants, a dark colored beanie and a green/camo bandana covering his face.

The robber left the business on foot to the south, where officers and a K-9 unit searched the area, but were unable to locate him.

