A business in east Colorado Springs was robbed at gunpoint Sunday about 7:30 p.m., then fled of foot from the 1400 block of North Academy Boulevard.
The robber demanded cash and cigarettes from the store employee, who was uninjured.
Police describe the suspect as a white male, 5-foot-2, thin build, wearing a tan and blue hooded jacket, dark pants, a dark colored beanie and a green/camo bandana covering his face.
The robber left the business on foot to the south, where officers and a K-9 unit searched the area, but were unable to locate him.