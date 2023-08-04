Colorado Springs’ main bus terminal lobby and restrooms remain closed months after the restrooms tested positive for meth contamination, according to Elaine Sheridan, a spokesperson for Mountain Metro Transit.

Hope, however, is on the horizon for a reopening this fall.

After the restrooms at the downtown terminal tested positive for meth contamination in May, officials with the city and Mountain Metro Transit closed the terminal lobby and restrooms to ensure the safety of bus patrons.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 7, a decontamination contractor with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment is scheduled to begin the decontamination process at the terminal.

“Decontamination work is expected to take three weeks, however, once the work is complete, testing will need to be done to make sure that the building is in compliance with state standards,” Sheridan said, adding that once the building is complete, officials with Mountain Metro Transit and the city plan to add air quality sensors and replace items that had to be disposed of due to contamination.

Restrooms will then be tested to make sure they've been fully decontaminated before reopening.