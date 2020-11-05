A 20-year-old man reportedly stole a bus from an Aurora nursing home Thursday morning before being involved in a three-vehicle crash on Colorado 83 in Black Forest in which two people were killed.
A 42-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, both of Colorado Springs, died in the crash, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler said. Their names have not been released.
Four other people, including a 7-year-old girl, were also injured in the crash around 11 a.m. at the highway's intersection with Old Stagecoach Road, according to Cutler.
The 16-passenger bus was stolen about 9:30 a.m. It was spotted in Parker about an hour later, when the driver struck a car and drove away, police said.
The stolen bus was heading south on Highway 83 when the driver lost control, swerved into oncoming traffic, and hit a Toyota 4Runner, Cutler said. The driver of the bus kept going until it ran head-on into a Honda Pilot.
The 42-year-old woman, who was the driver and sole occupant of the 4Runner, was pronounced dead at the scene, Cutler said. The 66-year-old man, a passenger in the Pilot, died of his injuries at a hospital.
The name of the suspected car thief has not been released. Cutler said the man had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.