Woman consultant feeling stress at meeting, occupational burnout
Caption +

(AP stock photo)

 motortion - stock.adobe.com
Show MoreShow Less

It's a feeling of extreme work stress that's long been embedded in the cultural lexicon, and now it might be codified in your medical records as well.

Burnout is now a legitimate medical diagnosis, according to the International Classification of Diseases, or the ICD-11, the World Health Organization's handbook that guides medical providers in diagnosing diseases.

Burnout now appears in the ICD-11's section on problems related to employment or unemployment.

'Gaming disorder' a medical condition, says World Health Organization

According to the handbook, doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they meet the following symptoms:

1. feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion

2. increased mental distance from one's job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job

3. reduced professional efficacy

Read more at CNN.com

Tags

Load comments