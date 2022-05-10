A fire spread from a burning semi to start a wildfire in Fountain Tuesday morning.
As of about 4:30 a.m., the wildfire, which is on Fort Carson property adjacent to Interstate 25 at Mesa Ridge Drive, was about an acre in size, according to the Fountain Police Department.
The on-ramp to southbound I-25 is closed.
The fire started after a crash involving a semi. The semi caught fire and the blaze spread into a woodland area between I-25 and the frontage road, police said.
The truck fire was extinguished just after 4 a.m., according to police. The driver sustained minor injuries.