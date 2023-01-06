El Paso County and the cities of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and Fountain on Friday rescinded their respective burn bans, which have been in place for about a month, after recent snowfall moisture has lowered the threat of wildfires, officials said.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo said quiet conditions will continue Friday in Colorado Springs and light snow is possible in the afternoon over the Palmer Divide, including Black Forest and Calhan. The agency on Friday issued a hazardous weather outlook for El Paso County and the Colorado Springs area.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Office reminded residents to be cautious when using open fire or other flame-producing devices because there is always potential for wildfires.
"Our county has various topographical features where some terrain may experience large amounts of moisture, but other portions remain dry and have a higher risk of fire," El Paso County Sheriff's spokeswoman Lt. Deborah Mynatt said in a news release Friday.
Due to current and expected moisture in the City, the burn restrictions that were put in place on December 7th, 2022, are being rescinded. Please remain vigilant, as we always have the potential for fires in our community. #coloradospringsfire #cowx #coswildfireready #cosready pic.twitter.com/UlI5b7pV1s— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 6, 2023
Bonfires are allowed in Colorado Springs when permitted by the fire department, according to outdoor burning guidelines on the city's website. Outdoor fireplaces and outdoor cooking devices are also allowed in developed areas.
Outdoor burning concerns in Colorado Springs can be reported to the Colorado Springs Communication Center at 719-444-7000.
Manitou Springs Fire Chief John Forsett said in a new release Friday the city will remain under Stage 2 burn ban orders if there is a period of red flag conditions — or when warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds combine and increase fire danger.
Under Manitou's Stage 2 fire restrictions, open burning including campfires, fire pits, fire tables, chimeneas, charcoal barbecue grills, pellet smokers and barbecue grills is prohibited. Liquid propane-fueled or gas-fueled barbecue grills or camping stoves that are at least 10 feet away from combustible materials, as well as compliant fireplaces and wood-burning stoves in private residences, are allowed, according to a city news release.
Outdoor smoking; the sale and use of fireworks; and using equipment outdoors that can emit sparks or an open flame, such as a chainsaw or welding, without a proper fire extinguisher is also prohibited under Manitou's Stage 2 fire ban.
To report a burn ban violation in Manitou, call the Fire Department's 24/7 line at 719-685-1444.
In Fountain, open burning and using or selling illegal fireworks is also banned, the Fountain Police Department said in a news release. Recreational fires that are not burning in an incinerator, outdoor fireplace or barbecue grill are permitted. Recreational fires should be at least 15 feet from structures or combustible materials, officials said.
Fires in portable or fixed outdoor fireplaces or fire appliances should use only wood, pellets, charcoal and/or liquid propane gas, Fountain police said.
People in unincorporated El Paso County and Fountain can report suspected burning violations to 719-390-5555.