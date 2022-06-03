051522-news-fire 1.jpg

It was deja vu near the Colorado Springs Airport on Saturday, May 14, 2022. A fire broke out in a grove of trees near the airport in the same area as the Alturas fire last Thursday. The fire burned 5 acres before being contained just east of Powers Blvd. on Milton Proby Pkwy. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 Jerilee Bennett

The Colorado Springs Fire Department announced that a burn ban in effect since May 16 has been downgraded to burn restrictions as of noon Friday. The burn restrictions will be in place indefinitely.

Burn restrictions prohibit recreational fires, small engine equipment and outdoor smoking. Outdoor cooking and outdoor fireplaces are allowed. Refer to the burn restriction guide from the fire department for full guidance on what is and is not permitted.

Burn Restriction Guide

"The Colorado Springs Fire Department has determined that they will be enacting Burn Restrictions due to current and forecasted drought conditions, exceptionally dry fuel moisture levels, increases in grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs," the fire department said in a release.

Stage II fire restrictions remain in place for unincorporated El Paso County. There is also still an open burning restriction for Teller County.

Tags

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments