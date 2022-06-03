The Colorado Springs Fire Department announced that a burn ban in effect since May 16 has been downgraded to burn restrictions as of noon Friday. The burn restrictions will be in place indefinitely.

Burn restrictions prohibit recreational fires, small engine equipment and outdoor smoking. Outdoor cooking and outdoor fireplaces are allowed. Refer to the burn restriction guide from the fire department for full guidance on what is and is not permitted.

"The Colorado Springs Fire Department has determined that they will be enacting Burn Restrictions due to current and forecasted drought conditions, exceptionally dry fuel moisture levels, increases in grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs," the fire department said in a release.

Stage II fire restrictions remain in place for unincorporated El Paso County. There is also still an open burning restriction for Teller County.