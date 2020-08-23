Pikes Peak region fire officials are warning of local wild fire risks — and promising new burn restrictions — amid a heatwave that’s fueling blazes across the state.
The multiagency Pikes Peak Region Wildfire Preparedness Group will address the area's threat level at a media briefing set for 9 a.m. Monday in Colorado Springs. The group includes public safety officials in El Paso and Teller counties as well as representatives of Colorado Springs Utilities and the state Divisions of Fire Prevention and Control.
Officials will discuss a special meeting they held Friday to examine “the present fire danger in our area and if the current fire restrictions are adequate,” and to review weather and resource availability if fire strikes, according to a news release.
An air-quality health advisory is in effect Sunday for El Paso County and a wide swath of southeastern Colorado, warning residents to seek shelter from haze generated by wildfires across Colorado and beyond, including the Pine Gulch fire near Grand Junction, the second largest in the state's history at 129,715 acres and still only 30% contained.
Highs in the 80s and 90 are expected in Teller and El Paso counties at least through Thursday.