Florence authorities are searching for a burglar who shot a resident Tuesday night.
The resident returned home on Fremont County Road 119 in Florence while the burglary was underway, and the burglar shot the homeowner. The victim is expected to survive, police said.
Area residents were advised to lock their doors and stay inside. As of 8:40 p.m., the burglar hadn't been apprehended.
All school buses taking County Road 119 were rerouted to Florence High School for parents to pick up their children.
The burglar is armed and considered dangerous.