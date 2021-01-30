The cardboard just didn't provide enough cover.
Police responded to a burglary alarm on Pueblo's north side early Saturday morning and found broken glass and other indications the store had been entered. Nobody was found in the building.
Officers conducted a search of the area and found a man hiding in a nook at a nearby building with some cardboard in front of him. The man initially refused police commands to come out and show his hands, but relented after additional officers arrived.
When he emerged, he was puffing on a suspected narcotics pipe. Police allegedly found items stolen from the burglarized store on the suspect.
The suspect refused to give hos name, but an officer at the scene recognized the suspect as a former inmate at the Pueblo County Detention Center.
The suspect is now back at the detention center.