Burglars ditched their getaway car in a Colorado Springs neighborhood overnight, leaving behind a stash of stolen phones.
Police say the phones had been taken from a Sprint store in the 5800 block of Barnes Road shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday. The crooks were seen driving away from the shopping center, so officers set up a large perimeter in the surrounding neighborhoods to keep them from escaping.
Police tell 11 News the crooks abandoned the car at Grand Mesa Drive and Great Plains Drive, about 2.5 miles from the store. They left behind all of the phones taken during the burglary.