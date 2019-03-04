Police say burglars were on the loose Monday after hitting two eastern Colorado Springs businesses early Sunday.
Police responded to the first burglary at a restaurant in the 3900 block of East San Miguel Street about 2:30 a.m. and found the front door damaged and wide open.
A short time later, another burglary was reported at a liquor store in the 4800 block of Galley Road, just over a mile away from the first scene. The door was left damaged and open, similar to the first building, police say.
Police didn't identify the businesses involved.
Police did not find the burglars at either scene and had are no descriptions.