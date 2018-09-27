Police in Colorado Springs are looking for a man who burglarized a local store. It happened early Thursday morning at the Family Dollar on S. Nevada.
Police say the man used a large rock to break the plexiglass and climb through the window. Only 11 news has surveillance. It shows a man breaking a window and then climbing through with a box. He headed straight toward the electronics, grabbed whatever he could, and then ran out. The entire crime only took a few minutes.
The manager tells 11 News this is the third time the store has been hit. Police don't know if it is the same guy, but they say no one has been caught.