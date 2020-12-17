El Paso County deputies are searching for a man who cut a hole in the wall of a Coin Laundry business in Security-Widefield in an attempt to steal cash from the laundry machines Tuesday morning, deputies said.
A man, thought to be in his 50s or 60s, walked into Security Coin Laundry in the 300 block of Main Street, opened the businesses breaker panel and shut off all the breakers. He grabbed a hand saw from inside his jacket and carved a hole in the dry wall next to the coin machine in attempt to access the back of the coin machine where money was stored.
Another man entered the laundromat and confronted the burglar who dashed to the door and drove away in a silver, dark gray or black pickup truck.
The burglar was described as having gray hair and wore an orange and black face mask, black jacket, blue jeans, dark-colored work boots, and gray and black gloves. The truck was described as having a light-colored box in the bed of the truck.
Surveillance videos captured incident.
If you recognize the suspect or vehicle or have any information of this crime the Sheriff's office urges you to contact the patrol tip line at 719-520-7777 and reference case #20-14334