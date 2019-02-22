Authorities are working to figure out who shot a bullet into the window of a downtown Colorado Springs office building sometime on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
No one was hurt in the shooting. Someone discovered a bullet lodged in the window on the 11th floor of the office building located at 2 N. Nevada Avenue off Pikes Peak.
Police had to shatter the window to get to the bullet and start the investigation. Authorities believe the bullet was from a gun used in a robbery, but that has yet to be confirmed.