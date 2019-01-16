DENVER — A bull rider died from injuries he sustained during an event at the National Western Stock Show, the CEO of the Professional Bull Riders said in a Facebook post.
According to the post, Mason Lowe died Tuesday evening. Lowe, 25, was ranked 18th in the world and had been a professional bull rider for seven years, according to his biography page on the PBR website. He's from Exeter, Mo.
"We are deeply saddened to report that Mason Lowe passed away this evening following injuries sustained at the PBR event in Denver," Sean Gleason, PBR's CEO said on Facebook. "The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family."