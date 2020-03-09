car+into+bldg3-8.jpg

Two vehicles and a building were damaged when a driver rammed a parked van into a Colorado Springs apartment Monday morning.

 (Photo courtesy of KKTV)

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Morning Sun Drive, in northeast Colorado Springs, shortly after 2 a.m. and encountered a van with rear-end damage against a building, and another van with its lights on and a missing bumper, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.

The building sustained a broken window, but no injuries were reported, KKTV reported.

The driver fled the scene, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

