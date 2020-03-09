Two vehicles and a building were damaged when a hit-and-run driver rammed into a parked van which then hit a Colorado Springs apartment building Monday morning.
Officers responded to the 4200 block of Morning Sun Drive, in northeast Colorado Springs, shortly after 2 a.m. and encountered a van with rear-end damage against a building, and another van with its lights on and a missing bumper, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.
The building sustained a broken window, but no injuries were reported, KKTV reported.
The driver fled the scene, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.