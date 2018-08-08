I70 fire
Photo courtesy of Colorado State Patrol.
UPDATE 9:10 a.m.

The fire is 4.5 acres and 70 percent contained. One lane of westbound I-70 will be open between exit 114 and exit 111.

--

UPDATE 6:13 a.m. Thursday

Pre-evacuation orders were lifted at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, and at least one lane of westbound I-70 at Exit 109 is open.

--

UPDATE 4:37 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 112 are now open.

--

A brush fire has shut down Interstate 70 west of Glenwood Springs and forced pre-evacuations of two campgrounds.

The fire, reported just after 2:30 p.m., is at mile marker 112, and the closure is at mile marker 114, Colorado State Patrol tweeted. Glenwood Springs Police Department said the fire is pushing toward Storm King Mountain.

Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for Amy's Acres and Mitchell Creek Areas. Police are asking drivers to stay off U.S. 24 and 6 in case evacuations are ordered.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety.

