U.S. Highway 24 reopened after several hours of shutdown early Friday morning when a brush fire broke out on the west side the highway, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.
Both directions of the highway between Falcon Parkway and Woodmen Road were closed between 2:21 a.m. and 5:56 a.m. while fire crews fought the flames, the agency said.
The 3 to 5 acre fire was fully contained in about an hour after Falcon Fire Department and other fire agencies including the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded, Joseph Cosgrove, a fire battalion chief for the Falcon Fire Department said.
No injuries were reported nor structure damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.