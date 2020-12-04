brush fire

Photo courtesy of Gazette news partner KKTV.

U.S. Highway 24 reopened after several hours of shutdown early Friday morning when a brush fire broke out on the west side the highway, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.

Both directions of the highway between Falcon Parkway and Woodmen Road were closed between 2:21 a.m. and 5:56 a.m. while fire crews fought the flames, the agency said.

The 3 to 5 acre fire was fully contained in about an hour after Falcon Fire Department and other fire agencies including the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded, Joseph Cosgrove, a fire battalion chief for the Falcon Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported nor structure damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Two arrested in Woodland Park on suspicion of vehicle theft, using counterfeit money

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments