A brush fire southeast of the Garden of the Gods that broke out Wednesday evening and threatened homes has been contained, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
The fire was reported at about 4:20 p.m., according to fire department spokesman Mike Smaldino.
As of 5 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department estimated the fire near North 30th Street and Water Street just north of Old Colorado City was about five acres in size. Crews were conducting structure protection at that time when about five homes were threatened, the department tweeted. About a half an hour later the fire was contained.
Firefighters evacuated three homes, but all residents have been allowed to return, the department stated.
The fire burned on a hill parallel to 30th Street and authorities had closed the road, a Gazette photographer on scene said. Smoke was visible from the fire just before sunset, but not flames, she said.
Smaldino said fire mitigation efforts in the area made their job easier.
"The homeowners up top did a really good job of keeping their grass cut down," he said. "It takes a lot of the energy out of the fire."
In many other states, a brushfire in the middle of January might be considered unusual. But Colorado is different from other states, Smaldino said.
"For us, fire season is all year long," he said. "It's 365 days a year."
The Gazette's O'Dell Isaac contributed to this report.
UPDATE #grassfire on 30th St- Fire is contained at approximately 5 acres. A total of 47 firefighters responded. FF’s provided structure protection on 5 homes. @CSPDPIO evacuated 3 homes. All homeowners are back in at this time pic.twitter.com/AbYFlGEhVg— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 21, 2021
#ColoradoSpringsFire Please avoid 30th St North of ColoradoAve and South of Garden of the Gods and 30th St. crews are actively engaged in firefighting operations. pic.twitter.com/u9IMq9so7i— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 20, 2021
