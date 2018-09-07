The Feb. 5 shooting of El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick started with a stolen vehicle, which Jason Laffler had reported missing days earlier.
Officers associated with the Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement task force encountered the green 1999 Saturn at a Motel 6 off Chestnut Street and were following it across the city.
Officers observed the driver, later determined to be Manuel Zetina, stopping in various locations to spray paint the car blue and making “burn moves,” maneuvers meant to detect and thwart followers. The registered license plates on the vehicle also had been replaced with stolen ones.
They’d asked Laffler, 40, if they could place a device on the car to track it by GPS. He consented.
No one expected the chaos that would follow when officers tried to arrest Zetina later that day in the parking lot of Murray Hill Apartments off Galley Road. Zetina unloaded his 9mm gun, fatally striking Flick in the chest and wounding three other officers and a civilian.
In an interview with police days after the shooting, Laffler was emotional. He “second guessed if he had not let us have the car if things would have turned out differently,” referring to his permission to track the vehicle.
The interview was among the 907-page report police released on the shooting Tuesday.
Laffler told police he had sold the car to his older brother, David Laffler, 44, in October 2017.
David, joining the conversation, said he last parked it in front of his house on Harmony Drive on Feb. 3, between 4 and 5 p.m.
He didn’t notice it was missing until the next morning when he went to drive to the store to buy milk for his son, the report said.
The brothers said the right rear window on the vehicle often got off track and could easily be pushed down. There also was “a dingy little spare key” left in the center console with spare change.
David wanted to know if his golf clubs had been stolen from the trunk. Police assured him they were still there.
When police showed the brothers a picture of Zetina, David “immediately” recognized him, saying he’d seen the 19-year-old at the apartments directly across the street from his.
David never talked to Zetina but said he’d seen him around at least 10 times, the last time being a couple days before the vehicle was stolen.
Did he know anything else about Zetina, police asked?
“That this person lost their life over a car,” David reportedly answered.
Read their full statement below. The Gazette has redacted information pertaining to the brothers’ addresses and cell phone numbers.
