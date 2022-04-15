Broncos Wilson Football (copy)

Denver Broncos new starting quarterback Russell Wilson, second from left, is joined for a photograph by his daughter Sienna, left, sons Future and Win and wife, Ciara, after a news conference Wednesday at the team’s headquarters in Englewood.

 the associated press

New Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is already setting records in Denver.

Wilson and his wife, singer-songwriter Ciara, purchased a home in Cherry Hills Village for $25 million on April 1, according to Gazette news partner 9News.

The price shattered the previous record for a single-family home in the Denver area, which was the $15.725 million sale of former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan's mansion in the same neighborhood, 9News reported (citing the Denver Business Journal).

Russell Wilson house

New Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has purchased a $25 million Cherry Hills Village mansion. Photo courtesy Liv Sotheby's International Realty via 9News.

The 20,060-square-foot home features four bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a game room, home theater and a nine-car garage. The 5.34-acre property also has an indoor pool inside a 2,590-square-foot pool house.

