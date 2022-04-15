New Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is already setting records in Denver.
Wilson and his wife, singer-songwriter Ciara, purchased a home in Cherry Hills Village for $25 million on April 1, according to Gazette news partner 9News.
The price shattered the previous record for a single-family home in the Denver area, which was the $15.725 million sale of former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan's mansion in the same neighborhood, 9News reported (citing the Denver Business Journal).
The 20,060-square-foot home features four bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a game room, home theater and a nine-car garage. The 5.34-acre property also has an indoor pool inside a 2,590-square-foot pool house.