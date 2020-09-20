PITTSBURGH — Drew Lock has suffered a significant injury twice in his brief time as the Broncos’ quarterback.
Both times the injury occurred as he fell awkwardly while getting tripped up on a sack.
It was a thumb injury in preseason last year that cost him the first 11 games of the regular season. On Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Lock suffered a right throwing injury midway through the first quarter of the Broncos’ second regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
As Lock stumbled, he was driven into the ground by pass rusher Bud DuPree. Lock fumbled the ball away, costing the Broncos a chance at a Brandon McManus field goal. Lock got up favoring his right shoulder and was soon pronounced out for the game with a right shoulder injury.
