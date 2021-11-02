ENGLEWOOD — George Paton hasn't given up on the 2021 Broncos just yet.
The Broncos General Manager, who is in his first year as the GM in Denver, spoke with the local media for over 20 minutes Tuesday to recap the trade deadline and address the state of the team at the halfway point in the season.
And his message was clear: He still very much believes in this Broncos team.
"We were 3-0 at one time and everybody thought we were the greatest thing since sliced bread," Paton said. "And it's very fragile in this league. You lose one (game) and it can add up. We've unfortunately had a lot of injuries. That's not an excuse, but we are getting some guys back and despite everything that's happened to our football team, we're 4-4. Not what we wanted, but I do think we'll continue to improve.
"People think we're 2-6. We haven't played great football and we're 4-4. I'd like to think we're going to play better and get in the thick of it."
Some may question Paton's belief in his team, as they've only beaten teams with a combined 7-23 record while losing to the Ravens, Steelers, Raiders and Browns — all playoff contending teams. His unwavering confidence also comes a day after he and the Broncos traded arguably their best player and one of greatest defenders in Broncos history, outside linebacker Von Miller, to the Rams for a second and third-round draft pick in 2022.
While those outside the building might have thought the Miller trade was Paton and the Broncos waving the white flag this season, Paton said otherwise.
"This is not a fire sale. We believe in all these guys. We're 4-4. Everything's in front of us," Paton said. "We traded one player. He's a great player. But we believe in the guys behind him. We believe in this roster. We do need to play better. Everyone needs to know that. There is an urgency. We haven't played great. And we need to play better, but the fact of the matter is we're 4-4 and we're still in it. I believe in these guys and that they can turn it around."
One of the biggest reasons Paton believes the Broncos can still compete this season is head coach Vic Fangio and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
That may come as a surprise, as fans have grown frustrated with Fangio, who is now in his third season, and Bridgewater, who beat out last year's starter, Drew Lock, for the job in training camp. But Paton gave his coach and quarterback a pretty big vote of confidence on Tuesday, despite those outside of the organization calling for both of their jobs.
Paton said of Fangio: "One of the reasons I took this job was because of Vic Fangio. It hasn't been easy this year with Vic. We've had a lot of adversity to overcome and the thing I like about Vic is he's stayed the course and he has not flinched. And it's kept everyone in this building even-keeled. Vic just works. I'm really proud of the way he's gone through this. I've been around others who have folded and the building is up and down. But Vic is very steady. Again, we've suffered a lot of different things and he's stayed the course."
Paton said of Bridgewater: "Teddy's done a lot of good things. Obviously, there's a lot of things he needs to work on. But we need to play better around Teddy. We need to protect him better. We need to run the ball better. We need to be better on defense. We need to get off the field on defense. Special teams — we had a mistake (every) week on special teams for the first four, five games. We need to play better around Teddy. He needs to play better. He knows that. But he's a calming force. He's provided great leadership, especially when you lose four games in a row, things can go off the rails pretty quick, but the steady leadership of Teddy and Vic, they've kind of kept us together."
Paton was also asked about offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who has probably taken more heat than anyone this season as the offense has struggled. Paton didn't exactly give Shurmur the same sort of praise he did Fangio and Bridgewater, but still he "believes in Pat, but we need to be better. We don't seem to have a lot of rhythm."
Either way, whether there are coaching changes on the horizon or not, Paton made it clear he's not going to make any drastic moves just yet. And that's not just for the coaching staff, but also the roster.
"We're not approaching a rebuild," Paton said. "We're just trying to do it the right way. And sometimes you have to make tough decisions. We want to build a foundation here. We've had a lot of good players here. That's not fair to (safety) Justin Simmons. That's not fair to Teddy Bridgewater. That's not fair to some of our core guys to rebuild. I think we enough have guys here.
"Now, do we need to continue to build the foundation to get to where we need to go? Certainly. And we'll continue to do that and that's what we've done with some of these trades."
Paton, while believing in this year's team, does appear to be setting the Broncos up for success in the future. He's made seven trades since being hired in January of last year, in which he's acquired eight future draft picks. And with the trades of Miller and rookie cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. before the trade deadline, the Broncos now have 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including five in the top 100.
Does that mean the Broncos will be going after a big-name quarterback this offseason? Possibly one Aaron Rodgers? Maybe.
But Paton, who never shows his hand, likes having plenty of options.
"We want flexibility. And when you have 11 picks, you have a lot of flexibility to do whatever you want. Whether that's a quarterback, a linebacker, a pass rusher — we do have flexibility. And that's what you want. You don't want your hands cuffed and we won't. We'll be aggressive."