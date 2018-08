Broncos fans are over quarterback Paxton Lynch's performance.

One fan has even started a campaign on GoFundMe to buy out Lynch's contract.

As of Monday afternoon, $85 of the $600,000 goal had been raised.

Lynch completed only 6 of 11 passes for 24 yards and an interception in Saturday's preseason loss against the Minnesota Vikings. On Monday, he was demoted to third string behind Chad Kelly.