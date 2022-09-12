Residents on Irwin Drive and Merrywood Lane, near High Chateau Road south of Florissant, were briefly asked to evacuate Monday due to a nearby wildfire, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.
At 12:15 p.m. Monday, officials issued an evacuation order for the area due to a wildland fire. Just before 12:45 p.m., the evacuation order was lifted.
The EVACUATION ORDER for Irwin Drive has been lifted. The evacuation order for Irwin Drive and Marrywood Lane has been lifted. All residences are allowed to return back home.— Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) September 12, 2022
EVACUATION ORDER for Irwin Drive due to a wildland fire near Irwin. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately. For more info, monitor local media. The closest major intersection is Irwin Drive and Merrywood Ln All residences that live on Irwin Drive and Marrywood L— Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) September 12, 2022