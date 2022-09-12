GazetteSlate

Residents on Irwin Drive and Merrywood Lane, near High Chateau Road south of Florissant, were briefly asked to evacuate Monday due to a nearby wildfire, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

At 12:15 p.m. Monday, officials issued an evacuation order for the area due to a wildland fire. Just before 12:45 p.m., the evacuation order was lifted.

 

