A deluge of rain has drastically altered the foreseeable future of a state park between Denver and Colorado Springs.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently announced every bridge has been destroyed at Castlewood Canyon, the Cherry Creek-cut rock expanse on the plains near Franktown. The destruction means typical ventures have been cut off at the park, said spokesperson Kara Van Hoose.

"If the bridges were intact, you could do loops from one side of the canyon to the other," she said. "But since all of them are out, we no longer have loops around the park. All trails are out and back."

On Wednesday afternoon, she was hiking the Creek Bottom Trail with the park's manager, assessing the damage that a longtime visitor, Dale Campbell, described as "quite dismal," with "deep pools of water on the trail and numerous spots where the trail has been washed away."

On the west side of the Castlewood Canyon, Creek Bottom Trail reaches the falls that are one of the park's signature destinations. On the other end, the bridge was gone along another popular trail, Inner Canyon, where there was "a bunch of pot holes and debris," according to the park manager.

The creek "is still really high," Van Hoose said Wednesday. "The park manager, who I'm hiking with, says this is some of the fullest he's ever seen it."

Campbell, with the Friends of Castlewood Canyon State Park, said he couldn't recall such flooding since 2005.

"But the water receeded much quicker that time than now," he said.

Last Thursday, the park recorded a high mark along the creek at 9 1/2 feet. Van Hoose said normal levels around this time are closer to 2 or 3 feet.

At the end of May, staff had rebuilt a foot bridge that had been washed away by floods that month. The rain kept coming, wrecking that bridge again and making passage impossible last week on the popular Inner Canyon and Dam trails.

"In such a narrow canyon like this, that water really stacks up quickly," Van Hoose said.

It's a notorious phenomenon symbolized by the historic, broken dam. The ruins at the park recall 1933, when water rushed and caused devastation in Denver.

Campbell suspected it would take "a significant amount of time" to repair the bridges and clear debris.

Indeed, "we're still in the assessing and breaking down phase, and then seeing whatever Mother Nature is gonna do," Van Hoose said. "We have to wait for water to recede to even have land to build the bridges on. So yeah, it'll take a while."