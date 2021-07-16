Crews will close a small segment of southbound Interstate 25 near Larkspur for one night next week as bridge work continues between Monument and Castle Rock.
From 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, crews will close I-25 between Spruce Mountain Road (exit 173) and Upper Lake Gulch Road (exit 172) to complete work on the Upper Lake Gulch Bridge, Colorado Department of Transportation Officials said in a news release Friday.
The northbound I-25 ramps at Upper Lake Gulch Road, the southbound I-25 off-ramp at Upper Lake Gulch Road, and the Upper Lake Gulch Road underpass will also close, they said.
Traffic on southbound I-25 will funnel into one lane just north of Spruce Mountain Road, where traffic will exit. Drivers can then use Spruce Mountain Road and Upper Lake Gulch Road to get to the southbound I-25 on-ramp.
To get to Larkspur from northbound I-25, drivers should continue north on the freeway, exit at Sky View Lane/Tomah Road (exit 174), and use the southbound I-25 off-ramp to Spruce Mountain Road.