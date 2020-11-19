Another milestone passed in the Interstate 25 South Gap construction project after the first of five bridges was finished, a news release announced Thursday.
The 250-foot long Spruce Mountain Road bridge, which took a year to reconstruct, gives drivers from Larkspur access to the interstate as part of the Colorado Department of Transportation's project to revamp 18 miles of the interstate between Monument and Castle Rock.
The original bridge was made in 1964 and was rebuilt because of its age, height and to make space for the road's new express lanes and wider shoulders. Ramps were also extended to help with merging traffic.
Three other bridges are under construction at Upper Lake Gulch Road, Plum Creek and Greenland Road and a fourth bridge at County Line Road will be reconstructed in 2021.
Due to the Upper Lake Gulch Road and Plum Creek bridge construction, crews closed the northbound on-ramp from Upper Lake Gulch Road for drivers' and workers' safety. The closure is expected to last over a year. The southbound off-ramp to Upper Lake Gulch remains closed.
Other traffic disruptions include overnight lane closures northbound and southbound on the interstate between Larkspur and Monument from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday while crews work on bridges and walls.
Aside from crews finishing the newest bridge, five miles of roadway was finished with wider shoulders and express lanes between Tomah Road and Plum Creek Parkway, 40% of the projects 850,000 tons of asphalt was laid, and 16 miles of the project's 27 miles of deer fencing was installed, which leads animals to the four new wildlife underpasses that are 70% complete.
The entire project is scheduled to be done in 2022.