The Pikes Peak Range Riders announced that Brett Axton is this year’s Silver Spur Award winner after wrapping up the nonprofit’s annual After Ride Dinner Sunday night.
The award was established by the Range Riders in 1960 to recognize “outstanding citizens” in the community. Past recipients have included Range Riders George Hess and Tom Watt and non-members such as Mayor John Suthers.
Axton, a Colorado Springs native, has a long history of service to the community, military, the Range Riders and the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. He’s helped produce the Colorado Springs street breakfast that kicks off the rodeo each year — raising thousands of dollars to support military families in the Pikes Peak region.
Axton is a co-founder of Sportsman for Community Shootout held annually at the pheasant and quail hunting preserve, Rocky Mountain Roosters. The event raised nearly $460,000 in the past 16 years for 43 local charities.
A member of the Range Riders since 2007, Axton is an advocate for mental health and well-being of active duty military and veterans. He was awarded the Good Neighbor Award from Fort Carson in 2008 and was made an honorary sergeant major in recognition of his work.
After 9/11, Axton started a military hunting fund that has taken more than 4,000 active duty enlisted military members hunting at Rocky Mountain Roosters for free.
He has served on the Board of Directors for the Pikes Peak Range Rider Foundation.
If you’ve been on the Manitou Incline the past six months, you’ve probably seen Greg Cummings.
Through Axton’s involvement as president of the Colorado Chapter of Safari Club International, more than $895,000 was donated to Colorado Parks and Wildlife for conservation and education programs.
In the past four years, Safari Club International has donated an additional $250,000 to provide assistance for rescue missions, homeless shelters and warrior projects in the Pikes Peak region.
Axton’s wife of 12 years, Rebecca, and his brother Scott were at the dinner to celebrate his accomplishments.
Since its inception in 2011, the popular Colorado Springs Garden Tour has showcased gardens throughout the city in neighborhoods such as Patty…