After being saved and then banished, a plan has been hatched to once again save the Breckenridge troll named Isak Heartstone.
A day after being taken apart, the 15-foot tall wooden sculpture will be remade, said the town's communications manager, who's a member of the troll task force assembled in the wake of Heartstone's massive popularity.
"When we were looking toward deinstalling, we made sure to do so in a way that salvaged a lot of the key elements," Haley Littleton said Friday.
Now the task force is eyeing locations that won't create the same controversy that followed Heartstone in his first life. Human neighbors revolted as hordes of troll hunters took to the Wellington Trail, through the woods beside a neighborhood of 282 homes.
In a Facebook post praising the town's decision, Hearstone's creator, the Danish artist Thomas Dambo, wrote that "once the snow melts, I will be back to rebuild him."
For $40,000 from the town-funded Breckenridge Creative Arts, Dambo was hired to bring one of his signature trolls to August's International Festival of Arts. Asked if Dambo would be paid again, Littleton said, "I'm not sure about that quite yet. All that is still being worked out."
The initial intent was to keep the troll until environmental damage or vandalism left him in disrepair.
Last month, the Town Council decided on letting Heartstone stay while the troll task force continued to try to mitigate concerns of the neighborhood. But the council backtracked on that decision earlier this week, citing a public safety issue with visitors slipping and hurting themselves on the icy trail to the troll.
Dambo lamented on Facebook, stirring a wave of support.
"We definitely saw a lot of social media comments and had some emails come in," Littleton said.
The troll's recycled wood body parts, along with the heart-shaped stone kept in his chest, await Dambo's return.
"They are safely stored," Littleton said, "and we will make sure that they stay safe."