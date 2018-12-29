A power outage at Breckenridge Ski Resort caused the Quicksilver SuperChair to stop working Saturday, leaving some riders stranded for as long as two hours.
According to a series of tweets from the resort, the outage started at around 12:20 Saturday afternoon. About an hour later, Ski Patrol decided to start evacuating guests by rope. Several surrounding trails and chairlifts were closed for safety.
After about half an hour, maintenance was able to get the chairlift running again and the rest of the riders were evacuated without ropes. By around 2:20 p.m., all of the guests had been unloaded from the lift.
