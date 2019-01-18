Thanks to winter's good graces, Breckenridge Ski Resort is poised for its latest season since the mid-1990s.
The resort on Friday announced plans to remain open through Memorial Day, at least six weeks longer than anticipated. Breckenridge spokeswoman Sara Lococo credited the 197 inches of snow tallied at the resort since chairs started turning Nov. 7.
"Incredible," she said, especially considering Breckenridge didn't hit 200 inches until the end of March last season.
"And our elevation definitely helps out in terms of preserving snow late in the season," Lococo said.
Skiers and riders can expect to play on the resort's upper reaches come spring. The plan is to have access out of Peak 7, with advanced- and expert-level terrain also available in Peak 8 bowls.
Vail Inc. could score another big win later this year with another resort it owns. Pending approval from the U.S. Forest Service, Keystone Resort's capital improvements could position it to be the first to open next season, operators say.
With an investment focused on Dercum Mountain, the plan is to bolster snowmaking by automating the process, adding hydrants across 44 acres and upgrading old infrastructure. Keystone expects that amounting to an opening day three weeks ahead of the norm. The resort hosted skiers and riders on Nov. 7 last year.
Summit County neighbor Arapahoe Basin historically has claimed the world's longest ski season, typically from mid-October through early June.