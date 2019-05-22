Breckenridge Ski Resort announced Wednesday that its lifts will keep running through June, making "summer skiing" the buzz throughout Colorado after receiving an abundance of spring snow.
The resort's slopes had a record-breaking winter season and initially planned to stay open through Memorial Day. But after accumulating 13 inches of snow in the past 48 hours, it will stay open on the weekends of June 1-2 and June 8-9. Skiing is available on weekdays until Memorial Day, May 27.
“It has been one of the best winter seasons I can remember during my more than 25-year career, and we are thrilled to keep it going for our guests and passholders,” said John Buhler, vice president and chief operating officer at Breckenridge Ski Resort, in a news release.
With 13" of snow over the past 2 days, and more than 450" this season, we’re letting the good times continue to roll into June with 2 more weekends of spring skiing beyond Memorial Day, June 1-2 & June 8-9! https://t.co/8FJJfnriJb pic.twitter.com/uUyz9FiyT8— Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) May 22, 2019
Lifts out of Peak 7, with access to primarily advanced- and expert-level terrain, via the Independence SuperChair, will be operating.
“With more than 450 inches of snow so far this season, we are excited to offer skiers and riders another chance to get out and experience the incredible spring skiing and riding conditions,” Buhler added in the news release.
Purgatory Resort and Aspen Mountain will reopen for skiing over Memorial Day weekend. Arapahoe Basin will remain open through June 9 with a possibility for additional weekends. Read more here.