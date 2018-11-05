Loyal skiers and riders of Breckenridge and Keystone won’t have to wait until the weekend to ring in the new season.
As snow continued to fall Monday, adding to a 4-foot total in the past week alone, both announced they would open Wednesday, two days ahead of schedule. This marks the first time in nearly 10 years such a decision has been made, Breckenridge CEO John Buhler said.
In a news release, he said the resorts “anticipate opening up a variety of terrain quickly.” At Breckenridge, the BreckConnect Gondola is set to start turning at 8 a.m., taking visitors from town to Peak 8. The Colorado SuperChair and Rip’s Ride will open at 9 a.m., with terrain updates expected throughout the week.
Also at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the River Run Gondola and Montezuma Express will load at Keystone, where skiers and riders will have access to beginner trails Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon. Intermediate terrain at North Peak is expected to be available Friday, starting with the Prospector trail via the Outpost Gondola and Santiago Express.
The next resorts slated to open, Winter Park on Nov. 14 and Copper Mountain on Nov. 16, have no plans to open ahead of schedule.
"We'd rather open with more terrain on Nov. 14 than rush to open earlier with just a run or two," Winter Park spokesman Steve Hurlbert said in an email.
Meanwhile, thanks to the weekend storms, Colorado ski areas already open are preparing additional terrain for first turns.
A second top-to-bottom run, Richard's, opened Monday at Loveland, where 13 inches had piled up in the past 24 hours, building on the 73-inch total with the area's season only 3 weeks old. Arapahoe Basin tallied 10 inches of fresh powder Monday as snowmakers worked to ready Dercum's Gulch and parts of Lenawee Mountain.
Mother Nature did not grace the southwest mountains over the weekend, keeping Wolf Creek Ski Area waiting to add to its 58-inch total collected since kicking off North America's season Oct. 13. Still, the family-owned area reports "excellent" early season conditions, with 90 percent of terrain open.
Wolf Creek will run seven lifts Friday, when the area starts daily operations.