It's not every day that Breckenridge police officers head to a home to investigate a break-in only to find the intruder uses the alias Alces alces.
That's the scientific name for what is more commonly known as a moose. A large adult cow, to be exact.
A guest of the homeowner, who was sleeping in a basement bedroom with a young child, awoke Friday morning to the sound of breaking glass, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Suspecting a home invasion, the homeowner called police.
When officers arrived, they could see immediately they were going to need backup.
Think you're having a rough Friday? Homeowners and @BreckPolice were surprised this morning when a suspected home invasion turned out to be... an adult cow moose. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8nVcOXT5ss— CO Parks & Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) March 15, 2019
"It appeared that the moose had been walking around outside the house in deep snow when it fell into a window well, then crashed through the window into a basement bedroom," Elissa Slezak, district wildlife manager with CPW, said in a news release. "The call originally came in as a burglary, but once responding officers saw the moose, they called us in to take the lead. When we arrived, the moose was actually pretty calm and didn’t appear to be injured by the fall or the broken glass, so we immediately made a plan to remove her safely from the house."
Wildlife officers tranquilized the moose, and with the help of police officers and firefighters from the Red, White & Blue Fire District, moved it through a tight stairwell to get it upstairs, outside and into a trailer.
Adult cow moose typically weigh 600 to 800 pounds, said CPW spokeswoman Rebecca Ferrell.
"Aside from the broken window, a few minor cuts and the initial shock to the homeowners, this situation went about as well as it could have," Slezak said in the release. "Both the people inside the house and the moose made it out without any major injuries."
The agency tweeted: "After getting a quick glimpse of how the humans live, this moose will now be relocated to prime moose habitat in Grand County."
Homeowners should consider protecting below-ground windows and covering window wells with grates to keep wildlife from falling in, the release says.