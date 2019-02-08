Parts of Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort reopened more than four hours after a natural gas line issue cut off electricity to more than 17,000 customers in Summit County.
Keystone's Decrum Mountain — including River Run Gondola, Peru Express, Summit Express, Montezuma Express, and Ranger and Discovery chairlifts — and North Peak are now open. There is no access to The Outback.
Breckenridge tweeted that they are open with limited services, but their website still listed all lifts as closed at 11:45 a.m. By 1 p.m., Xcel Energy had restored power to just under 4,000 customers.
The outages were reported about 7 a.m. Friday, according to Xcel Energy, Summit County's electricity provider. Xcel does not have an estimated time of restoration.
Xcel is asking those in the Breckenridge, Silverthorne, Dillion and Keystone areas to leave their homes immediately if they detect a sulfur or “rotten egg” smell inside your home. Do not turn any electrical devices on or off and never use any phone until you are outside and safely away from the area. Then call Xcel at 1-800-895-2999. In an emergency, call 9-1-1.
Xcel did not detected any gas leaks, though there was a loss of pressure in the system, Summit County tweeted. Crews are working to isolate the source and identify the cause.
