A grass fire broke out in dry landscape near the west side of Bear Creek Park in Colorado Springs shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday when gusty winds whipped up the fire and brought it dangerously close to homes in residential areas sparking evacuation orders.
Mandatory evacuations were issued for 235 homes west of Vista Grande Drive and on Gold Camp Road and Bear Creek Road. All residents were to leave the area immediately, the fire department tweeted. Evacuated residents were instructed to meet at Cheyenne Mountain High School. No homes were damaged or destroyed.
Update #ElectraDr fire- Evacuated areas pic.twitter.com/pD8v6OrOHW— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 19, 2020
Colorado Springs Fire Department ordered air support for what its now known as the Bear Creek fire, and multiple crews responded on the ground, the agency's spokesman Mike Smaldino said. A Chinook helicopter dropped water on the fire and two single engine airtankers are expected to drop retardant along Bear Creek Road to slow the fire's spread. Firefighters also appeared to be putting water on homes as a precaution.
The smoke turned black and grew rapidly in size around noon. Winds continued to pick up into the afternoon.
The fire was between 8 and 10 acres as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday and 0% contained with multiple agencies responding to the fire.
Fire trucks and other emergency responders tried to access the fire from Lower Gold Camp Road but ran into heavy traffic. Gusts of wind seemed to blow the fire toward homes and burned through some wooded areas.
Engines drove down Pollux Drive and attached crime tape to residents' mailboxes to mark who they had notified about the fire.
James and Catherine Stieglitz, who live on Nebula Court, started packing their cars after they saw a smoke plume of smoke and headed toward Cheyenne Mountain High School.
In their large van, they packed overnight supplies, as well as their musical instruments, important documents, their two dogs and their cat.
"Like my grandfather's guitar. Or just music or writings...," James said of the items he packed. "I don't know if you'll ever see that again."
The couple, along with their two children, were among a handful of other evacuees at the high school's parking lot Thursday afternoon.
"I just don't want our house to burn down," Catherine said. "We have family coming for Thanksgiving. It's just the holidays are right here."
Smoke plume looks significantly worse than even five minutes ago at the fire of Bear Creek Park. Video from Lower Gold Camp Road. #coloradosprings #fire pic.twitter.com/X2dZltvG7k— Mary Shinn (@maryshinn) November 19, 2020
The parking areas for Bear Creek Nature Center were also closed as the fire continued to grow and people gathered along Lower Gold Camp Road to watch the fire.
Todd Matlock, a Colorado Springs contractor, was watching the fire from Lower Gold Camp Road with his dogs and son Klay Matlock. He was evacuated from his house on Bear Creek Place about a quarter mile from the fire.
Matlock has done fire mitigation around his home and put on a metal roof but he was still nervous because it is a log cabin.
"Its 2020, so it's like what else can we hit you with?" Matlock said.
However he was pleased he was able to het his two Yorkies, Taylor and Brodie, out in time. He came home just long enough to get essentials and clothes.
"My neighbor was attempting to break in to get the dogs," he said.
This is Matlock's second wildfire evacuation. He was evacuated from a house in Rockrimmon during the Waldo Canyon Fire.
"I am just glad he is OK," Klay Matlock said.
The color of the smoke is changing. It is far more white than it was a few minutes ago. #electrafire pic.twitter.com/MYsMcqkp0f— Mary Shinn (@maryshinn) November 19, 2020
The Gazette's Mary Shinn, Olivia Prentzel, and Christian Murdock contributed to this report.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.