A grass fire, known as the Electra fire, broke out near the west side of Bear Creek Park in Colorado Springs around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, firefighters tweeted.
Firefighters said structures are under threat and mandatory evacuations were issued for Electra Drive, Nebula Court and Orion Drive. All residents were to leave the area immediately, Colorado Springs police tweeted.
Colorado Springs Fire Department ordered air support for the fire and multiple crews responded on the ground, the agency's spokesman said.
Engines drove down Pollux Drive attaching crime tape to residents' mailboxes to mark who they had notified about the fire.
The smoke turned black and grew rapidly in size. Fire trucks and other emergency responders tried to access the fire from Lower Gold Camp Road but ran into heavy traffic. Gusts of wind seemed to blow the fire toward homes.
Smoke plume looks significantly worse than even five minutes ago at the fire of Bear Creek Park.
The parking areas for Bear Creek Nature Center were shutdown as the fire continued to grow.
People gathered along Lower Gold Camp Road to watch the fire.
The color of the smoke is changing. It is far more white than it was a few minutes ago.
This is a developing story.