More than $30,000 was raised for the Colorado Springs Police Foundation during the U.S. Taekwondo Center’s 16th annual Break-A-Thon, held at the Colorado Springs Christian School Saturday.

For the past 15 years, the U.S. Taekwondo Center has rallied around a chosen local nonprofit to show students the importance of giving back to their community and foster skills to help them grow as individuals and within their tae kwon do practice. In their time holding the annual fundraiser, students at the center have raised almost $500,000 in charitable proceeds.

The center was founded in 1986 and is led by Sang Lee, the first U.S. Olympic head coach grandmaster, and his son Jay Lee.

Jay Lee said the center has always seen the importance of teaching the students to give back to their community.

“For us, tae kwon do is not just about the physical kicking and punching — that’s obviously a very important part of it — but we want to teach these kids communication skills, confidence, goal setting, community service, apathy, and integrity."

This year, more than 400 students from the U.S. Taekwondo Center went out into the community, seeking sponsors for the Break-A-Thon. This year, all proceeds will be going to the Colorado Springs Police Foundation.

Founded in 2009, the Colorado Springs Police Foundation supports the Colorado Springs Police Department to supplement government funding.

“People probably think that the city budget takes care of everything they need, and that’s not absolutely true. We ... raise money for them whether it’s training, equipment, or whatever needs they have that the budget doesn’t cover,” said foundation President Nicole Magic.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Saturday’s event featured a silent auction, face painting, performance demonstrations, and of course, board breaking. Students from the Monument and Colorado Springs school locations broke boards to raise funds starting at 10 a.m.

Of the group was Hannah Lynch, a student of the center for over five years. An instructor, and member of the nationally ranked demonstration team, Lynch said she loves the sport for its amazing community.

“It’s almost like having a second tae kwon do family. Everyone is super-understanding and super-encouraging."

The fundraiser closed with demonstrations from both the Monument and Colorado Springs teams. Students worked in unison to break boards and concrete slabs through a series of choreographed kicks and punches.